French minister apologizes to Liverpool fans. What does the 2022 Champions League final have to do with it?

The 2022 Champions League final turned out to be anything but straightforward. First, the match had to be urgently relocated from Saint Petersburg to Paris just three months before kickoff, and then, once in the French capital, new problems emerged. Initially, blame was placed on Liverpool fans—an accusation for which France's Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, has now issued an apology.

Details: Darmanin took part in a press conference after the final, during which Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra accused Liverpool supporters, claiming that at least 40,000 people tried to enter the stadium with fake tickets. However, Darmanin admitted there were organizational failures on the French side and apologized for them.