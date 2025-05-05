RU RU ES ES FR FR
French minister apologizes to Liverpool fans. What does the 2022 Champions League final have to do with it?

Football news Today, 11:39
Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
The 2022 Champions League final turned out to be anything but straightforward. First, the match had to be urgently relocated from Saint Petersburg to Paris just three months before kickoff, and then, once in the French capital, new problems emerged. Initially, blame was placed on Liverpool fans—an accusation for which France's Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, has now issued an apology.

Details: Darmanin took part in a press conference after the final, during which Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra accused Liverpool supporters, claiming that at least 40,000 people tried to enter the stadium with fake tickets. However, Darmanin admitted there were organizational failures on the French side and apologized for them.

Quote: "Yes, it was a failure. Because I didn't check what was happening, which was my mistake, and because I gave in to a biased opinion. It was easy to identify a scapegoat, and I apologize to Liverpool fans. Of course, they were right to be upset.

During my first public statement, I said what I was told, namely: 'The English are causing chaos.' That was simply not true," Darmanin quoted by The Athletic.

Liverpool
