French Interior Minister considers Benzema's position on the war in Israel suspicious

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin once again publicly spoke out about the behavior of Al-Ittihad and French national team footballer Karim Benzema.

Let us remind you that the Golden Ball winner recently expressed support for the residents of the Gaza Strip. Let us remember that there is a bloody war in the region, which was started by Hamas militants after they attacked Israel.

"One might wonder why a footballer posts political views on social media and why he chooses certain moments to do so. I personally think there may be something hidden behind it. Anyone who doesn't see it looks naive.

We can also ask why the Minister of Internal Affairs reacts to a football player’s tweet, but does not pay attention to the opinions of his 20 million followers. I believe my role is to condemn it,” he said.

Interestingly, even earlier, the French minister accused Benzema of having connections with a terrorist organization.