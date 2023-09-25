Frankie De Jong will miss El Clasico due to injury

Barcelona's Dutch midfielder Frankie De Jong will miss El Clásico, reports As.

In the match against Celta, which took place on Saturday, September 23, Frankie De Jong was injured and left the football field in the 36th minute. The Dutchman is out for at least six weeks, so he will miss the game against Real Madrid and return closer to the Champions League game against Shakhtar on November 7.

Because of this development, Barcelona is going to force Pedri's return to the team - they plan to announce him for the match against Athletic Bilbao, which will be held on October 22. It will be recalled that on August 24, Pedri suffered a rupture of the rectus femoris muscle of his right leg and was out for about two months. An injury that was not new to the player, as he suffered the same setback last year.

Barcelona noted that this injury is not as severe as it was last season, so Pedri's recovery will be accelerated during the national team break. The club plans that the Spanish midfielder will be ready for the matches to be held at the end of October.

The return of Pedri is very important for Xavi, as Barcelona currently have only three healthy midfielders left - Gavi, Oriol Romeu and Ilkay Gundogan.