RU RU NG NG
Main News Frankie De Jong will miss El Clasico due to injury

Frankie De Jong will miss El Clasico due to injury

Football news Today, 16:37
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Frankie De Jong will miss El Clasico due to injury Photo: https://www.instagram.com/pedri/

Barcelona's Dutch midfielder Frankie De Jong will miss El Clásico, reports As.

In the match against Celta, which took place on Saturday, September 23, Frankie De Jong was injured and left the football field in the 36th minute. The Dutchman is out for at least six weeks, so he will miss the game against Real Madrid and return closer to the Champions League game against Shakhtar on November 7.

Because of this development, Barcelona is going to force Pedri's return to the team - they plan to announce him for the match against Athletic Bilbao, which will be held on October 22. It will be recalled that on August 24, Pedri suffered a rupture of the rectus femoris muscle of his right leg and was out for about two months. An injury that was not new to the player, as he suffered the same setback last year.

Barcelona noted that this injury is not as severe as it was last season, so Pedri's recovery will be accelerated during the national team break. The club plans that the Spanish midfielder will be ready for the matches to be held at the end of October.

The return of Pedri is very important for Xavi, as Barcelona currently have only three healthy midfielders left - Gavi, Oriol Romeu and Ilkay Gundogan.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Arteta spoke about the injury of the Arsenal leader Football news Today, 05:07 Arteta spoke about the injury of the Arsenal leader
Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez Football news Today, 04:31 Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez
The German national team has a new head coach Football news 22 sep 2023, 06:30 The German national team has a new head coach
Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football Football news 21 sep 2023, 04:34 Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football
Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union Football news 21 sep 2023, 02:43 Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union
Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League Football news 21 sep 2023, 01:00 Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site Bet365 Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:37 Frankie De Jong will miss El Clasico due to injury Football news Today, 16:05 Al-Nassr without Ronaldo advanced to the next round of the King Cup Football news Today, 15:37 Arsenal want to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney Football news Today, 15:05 Tsimikas extended his contract with Liverpool Football news Today, 14:29 John Terry could become sporting director in Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 13:50 Leao believes Milan will win the Champions League Football news Today, 12:54 The former coach of PSG can lead Marseille Football news Today, 12:11 Ivan Toney has returned to training with Brentford Football news Today, 11:22 The Ajax - Feyenoord match was stopped due to mass riots Football news Today, 10:38 Four PSG players may be disqualified for insulting opponents
Sport Predictions
Football 26 sep 2023 Istanbulspor vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips on September 26, 2023 Football 26 sep 2023 Sevilla vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on September 26, 2023 Football 26 sep 2023 Chippa United vs Supersport United prediction and betting tips on 26 September 2023 Football 26 sep 2023 Preussen Münster vs Bayern prediction and betting tips on September 26, 2023 Football 27 sep 2023 Sao Paulo vs Curitiba prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023