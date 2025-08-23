RU RU ES ES FR FR
Tottenham triumphs away against Manchester City
Football news Today, 10:02
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Frank matches Mourinho and Conte in a unique stat. But what does Guardiola have to do with it? Photo: x.com/ManCity

Tottenham didn't have the smoothest start to the new season, yet under new manager Thomas Frank, fans have plenty of reasons to feel optimistic.

After a frustrating defeat to PSG in the UEFA Super Cup, the Spurs kicked off their Premier League campaign with back-to-back wins. They saw off Burnley and then Manchester City, and the clash with the Citizens turned out to be a landmark for their coach.

The fact is, Thomas Frank has joined the exclusive company of Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, becoming only the third manager to defeat Guardiola in the Premier League with two different clubs. Previously, the 51-year-old tactician masterminded a victory over Manchester City while at the helm of Brentford, a club he served for nine years of his career.

Moreover, Guardiola lost two consecutive home matches against the same opponent for the first time in his coaching career. At the end of last year, Manchester City lost 0-4 at home to Tottenham.

