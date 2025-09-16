RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Franco Mastantuono breaks Real Madrid club record in UEFA Champions League

Franco Mastantuono breaks Real Madrid club record in UEFA Champions League

The Argentine makes history.
Football news Today, 14:45
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Franco Mastantuono breaks Real Madrid club record in UEFA Champions League Getty Images

Real Madrid face Marseille in the opening round of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, September 16, and one player has already rewritten the club’s record books.

Details: Argentine winger Franco Mastantuono, according to Opta, became the youngest player to start a UEFA Champions League match for Real Madrid. He is currently 18 years and 33 days old, surpassing the previous record held by Brazilian forward Endrick, who was 18 years and 73 days old.

Regarding the starting lineup, Vinícius Júnior has been left out of Real Madrid’s XI for this match and will instead begin on the bench.

Reminder: The clash between Real Madrid and Marseille kicks off at 21:00 CET. However, tensions in Madrid flared even before the match, as clashes between fans and police escalated into outright brawls.

