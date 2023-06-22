France striker refuses to join PSG
Football news Today, 15:30
Photo: Markus Thuram's instagram/Author unknown
Forward for the French national team and Borussia Mönchengladbach, Marcus Thuram, has declined a move to Paris Saint-Germain, according to L'Equipe.
According to the source, the reason for the refusal is the fact that the Parisian club couldn't guarantee the player a solid place in the starting lineup. As a result, the forward will consider other options. AC Milan and RB Leipzig have shown interest in him. Thuram's contract with his current club expires on June 30, 2023. Therefore, he will be able to move to another club for free.
In the current season, the 25-year-old Thuram has played 32 matches for Borussia Mönchengladbach in all competitions, scoring 16 goals and providing seven assists.
