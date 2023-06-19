Former Shakhtar coach may head Marseille

"Marseille" is showing interest in the head coach of "Lille," Paulo Fonseca, according to Footmercato.

According to the source, the Marseille club considers the Portuguese coach as the primary candidate for the position of head coach, which became vacant due to the resignation of Igor Tudor.

In the current season, under Fonseca's guidance, "Lille" finished in fifth place in the French championship, while "Marseille" finished in third place.

Previously, the 50-year-old Fonseca has coached renowned clubs such as "Porto," "Braga," "Shakhtar Donetsk," and "Roma."