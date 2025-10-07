Former Pirates defender picks out Mbokazi weakness

Tonic Chabalala rates Orlando Pirates superstar Mbekezeli Mbokazi

Orlando Pirates' former defender Tonic Chabalala is most famous for being the only player in Mzansi who could bottle the great Kaizer Chiefs striker Collins Mbesuma.

The Malamulele-born legend has said he has been greatly impressed by Mbokazi this season, and last Saturday's Carling Knockout win over Siwelele FC was no different.

It was the same game where Chabalala took note of Mbokazi's weakness: aerial ability.

"That boy has a bright future ahead if he remains humble," Chabalala told KickOff. "In the weekend game against Siwelele, I noticed some weaknesses during his battles with Samir Nurkovic, who was winning most of the aerial duels."

Also read: Pirates coach Ouaddou shares expectations for the season

“There was a serious contest between him and Nurkovic, and Nurkovic won two or three aerial balls, if I'm not mistaken. However, apart from that, this young man is not going to finish his season here in South Africa,” Chabalala added.

Mbokazi's next game for Pirates will be the CAF Champions League clash against Saint Eloi Lupopo in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday, 19 October.