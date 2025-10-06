Ouaddou sends message to his Pirates players

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou on what his players need

Orlando Pirates are flying high with six matches unbeaten in the Betway Premiership.

Ouaddou, the club's French-Moroccan coach, has revealed what he expects from his players ahead of a long season, which includes a rigorous Betway Premiership and CAF Champions League campaign.

The former Fulham defender has suggested that team spirit could be the difference between success and failure.

"We will keep working, and I hope my team will keep this spirit until the end of the season," Ouaddou told journalists. “I’m very happy about the team spirit, the unity and solidarity of my players,” the former Marumo Gallants coach added.

Pirates' next challenge will be in the CAF Champions League against Saint Eloi Lupopo in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday, 19 October.



