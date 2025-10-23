ES ES FR FR
Former Chiefs striker: 'Fans want to see Baartman on the pitch'

Football news Today, 16:35
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
It has been nearly a month since Luke Baartman was finally free to register as a Kaizer Chiefs footballer. The 19-year-old forward from Elsies River, Cape Town is yet to play or make the matchday squad.

According to Chiefs' former striker Shaun Permall, Baartman is still young, but he has the quality to match his more experienced teammates at Naturena.

“I understand he is still very young and last time when he was at Cape Town Spurs, there was lot of pressure put on him,” Shaun Permall told Kick Off. "I'm not saying he carried the team at Cape Town Spurs, but there was a lot expected of him, and going to Chiefs at such a young age will be no different.

Also read: Chiefs coach gives an update on Baartman

"But look, the fans want to see him on the pitch, and that's because they know exactly what he is capable of.

"I would also like to see him on the pitch… I'm sure he can do something. I don't think he can do anything worse than what his current teammates are doing right now,” he added.

