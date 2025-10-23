ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Chiefs coach: Why Baartman did not make the squad

Chiefs coach: Why Baartman did not make the squad

Kaizer Chiefs forward Luke Baartman missed preseason
Football news Today, 15:52
Chiefs coach: Why Baartman did not make the squad kcofficial/Instagram

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze has explained why the exciting 19-year-old forward Luke Baartman did not make the matchday squad against Siwelele FC.

The former Cape Town Spurs sensation has finally become available for selection after a long legal battle against his former club.

While his former Spurs teammate Asanele Velebayi made the squad on Wednesday night, Baartman did not make the bench.

“You gave the example of Baartman – first he came, he was not registered, thereafter he went to the World Cup," Kaze told journalists. "He didn’t come to the pre-season, which means that in general, he’s missed at least two months with the team.

“I am a coach that believes in the process, which means that a player like Velebayi, he’s come ahead of him [Baartman].

"He was on the bench today, he could have played, because he was training with us all the time, even at the time of [U20] World Cup and everything," the Burundian mentor added.

