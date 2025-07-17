Forever in history! Forever in our hearts! Diogo Jota inducted into Wolverhampton Hall of Fame

A tribute of respect.

Details: Wolverhampton's page on X published a statement announcing the induction of the late Diogo Jota into the club's Hall of Fame.

Diogo played for the Wolves from 2018 to 2020, before joining Liverpool for €45 million.

While with Wolves, Jota made 131 appearances, scoring 44 goals and providing 19 assists.

"This tribute not only recognizes his outstanding accomplishments at the club, but also the profound impact his passing has had on the footballing world," the club stated.

Diogo Jota has been inducted into the Wolves Hall of Fame 💛



It's a tribute that honours both his remarkable achievements for the club and the deep impact his passing has had on the footballing world. — Wolves (@Wolves) July 17, 2025

