ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news For the First Time Since 2010: South Africa Secure Direct Qualification for the 2026 World Cup

For the First Time Since 2010: South Africa Secure Direct Qualification for the 2026 World Cup

A fantastic achievement for the team.
Football news Today, 13:52
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
For the First Time Since 2010: South Africa Secure Direct Qualification for the 2026 World Cup Getty

The South African national team have delivered an impressive qualifying campaign, earning a direct spot at the 2026 World Cup, which will take place next summer.

On Tuesday, October 14, South Africa hosted Rwanda and cruised to a dominant 3–0 victory. In the parallel fixture, Nigeria showed no mercy to Benin, thrashing their opponents 4–0.

As a result, Bafana Bafana finished the qualifying campaign with 18 points from ten matches, surpassing both Benin and Nigeria to secure direct qualification for the 2026 World Cup. Nigeria finished second in the group with 17 points and will now head into the playoff stage.

This will be South Africa’s fourth appearance at the World Cup. Their last participation came in 2010, when they hosted the tournament. Bafana Bafana also featured in the 1998 and 2002 editions, though they failed to advance beyond the group stage in any of them.

Reminder: The Dailysports team has compiled detailed information on all the nations that have already secured their place in North America for the 2026 World Cup.

Related teams and leagues
South Africa South Africa Schedule South Africa News
World Cup Qualification CAF World Cup Qualification CAF Table World Cup Qualification CAF Fixtures World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions
World Cup World Cup Table World Cup Fixtures World Cup Predictions
Related Team News
Chiefs goalkeeper to face Bafana Football news Today, 04:10 Chiefs goalkeeper to face Bafana
South Africa vs Rwanda: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - October 14, 2025 Football news Yesterday, 07:29 South Africa vs Rwanda: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - October 14, 2025
Stellenbosch star called to Bafana Football news Yesterday, 02:03 Stellenbosch star called to Bafana
Zimbabwe hold Bafana Bafana's World Cup dream Football news 10 oct 2025, 15:11 Zimbabwe halt Bafana Bafana's World Cup dream
Mabizela comments on Mbokazi comparison Football news 10 oct 2025, 14:49 Mabizela comments on Mbokazi comparisons
Former coach: Mbokazi is not age cheating Football news 10 oct 2025, 10:09 Former coach: Mbokazi is not age cheating
Related Tournament News
FIFA World Cup trophy. Football news Today, 15:16 World Cup 2026 participants: Who has already secured their ticket to the USA, Mexico, and Canada?
Osimhen's Hat-Trick Rescues Nigeria's World Cup Dream Football news Today, 14:11 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Osimhen's Hat-Trick Rescues Nigeria's World Cup Dream
CAF 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Schedule, Results, and Final Standings Football news Today, 14:00 CAF 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Schedule, Results, and Final Standings
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Eagles Under Pressure After South Africa Surge Football news Today, 13:06 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Eagles Under Pressure After South Africa Surge
Cape Verde rewrite history! The smallest country ever to participate in the World Cup Football news Today, 04:58 Cape Verde rewrite history! The smallest country ever to participate in the World Cup
Benin Skipper Taunts Super Eagles Ahead of Decisive World Cup Qualifier Football news Today, 04:56 Benin Skipper Taunts Super Eagles Ahead of Decisive World Cup Qualifier
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores