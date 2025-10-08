Football on Netflix! The streaming service plans to buy Champions League rights

A revolution in sports broadcasting

Streaming giant Netflix is preparing to enter the race for the rights to broadcast Champions League matches.

Details: According to The Times, the platform is preparing an official bid that could become one of the most expensive in the history of sports broadcasting.

This move was made possible thanks to new UEFA regulations that allow streaming platforms to apply for broadcast rights in multiple countries at once, rather than individually as before. Under the new rules, a single platform that purchases the global package will be able to stream Champions League matches worldwide.

UEFA, in turn, expects to generate around £4.4 billion a year from selling club competition TV rights, including the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League.

However, Netflix is considering purchasing the rights specifically to broadcast one Champions League match per round.