Could Netflix broadcast the Champions League? UEFA's new rules might make it possible

A revolution in the broadcasting rights market.
Football news Today, 05:19
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
In the current setup, broadcasters and streaming platforms can compete for UEFA tournament rights only on a country-by-country basis, but new regulations could radically change that landscape.

Details: According to Bloomberg, broadcasters and streamers will now be able to submit bids across multiple markets at once, rather than separately for each country as before. There's also talk of introducing a global package—meaning one platform could broadcast matches worldwide. This move is expected to pave the way for streaming giants like Amazon and Netflix to enter the market more easily.

This model has already been tested in football: for example, DAZN secured the rights to broadcast the Club World Cup in the US for audiences around the globe. In 2022, Paramount signed a $1.5 billion deal to air matches in the US through 2030. Following the success of that agreement, UEFA began viewing longer-term contracts as a strategic advantage.

Reminder: UEFA's men's club competitions (Champions League, Europa League, Conference League, and Super Cup) are expected to generate at least €4.4 billion per season through 2027. The introduction of the league stage has already increased broadcasting revenues by 18% across the six largest markets.

