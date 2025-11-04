ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news "Football must do much more to eradicate racism" - Raphinha speaks out on racism in football

"Football must do much more to eradicate racism" - Raphinha speaks out on racism in football

Raphinha once again addresses racism
Football news Today, 13:53
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
"Football must do much more to eradicate racism" - Raphinha speaks out on racism in football https://x.com/FCBarcelona/status/1980937178919145662

Barcelona midfielder Raphinha opened up about the ongoing issue of racism in football during a recent interview.

Details: Raphinha called on football organizations to take bolder action in the fight against racism, stressing that despite some progress, the problem remains extremely pressing.

"I believe football can do much more to root out racism. Yes, there has been some progress, but racism is still present in the stands... And that's unacceptable," the Brazilian star stated.

The player emphasized that it is not just about strict punishments, but also about education:

"It's not just about sanctions. Mindsets need to change, education must start from childhood, and it has to be clear that racism has no place in either football or society."

Raphinha also added that players should speak openly about the issue, but that this is a collective fight:

"We, as footballers, play an important role in this fight. But it's a battle that belongs to all of us," the Barcelona midfielder concluded.

For the record: Protests erupted near Camp Nou as workers went on strike.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Related Team News
Protests Erupt Near Camp Nou as Workers Go on Strike – What’s the Issue? Football news Today, 11:15 Protests Erupt Near Camp Nou as Workers Go on Strike – What’s the Issue?
Raul Jimenez of Fulham competes for the ball as Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice and Viktor Gyoekeres of Arsenal Football news Today, 08:12 Premier League injury wrap – matchweek 10
Raphinha of FC Barcelona gestures during a training session ahead of the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Football news Today, 06:35 Had to remind them! Raphinha posts 17 stories showcasing the highlights of his career
Jules Kounde of FC Barcelona looks on during a training session ahead of the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Football news Today, 03:37 "Footballers are not role models" – Jules Koundé doesn't believe footballers should be admired
Serious lineup! FIFPRO names the best XI of 2025 Football news Yesterday, 11:17 Serious lineup! FIFPRO names the best XI of 2025
Oriol Romeu of FC Barcelona applauds the fans after the LaLiga EA Football news Yesterday, 10:48 A new opportunity! Oriol Romeu joins Southampton after leaving Barcelona
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores