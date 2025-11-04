"Football must do much more to eradicate racism" - Raphinha speaks out on racism in football

Raphinha once again addresses racism

Barcelona midfielder Raphinha opened up about the ongoing issue of racism in football during a recent interview.

Details: Raphinha called on football organizations to take bolder action in the fight against racism, stressing that despite some progress, the problem remains extremely pressing.

"I believe football can do much more to root out racism. Yes, there has been some progress, but racism is still present in the stands... And that's unacceptable," the Brazilian star stated.

The player emphasized that it is not just about strict punishments, but also about education:

"It's not just about sanctions. Mindsets need to change, education must start from childhood, and it has to be clear that racism has no place in either football or society."

Raphinha also added that players should speak openly about the issue, but that this is a collective fight:

"We, as footballers, play an important role in this fight. But it's a battle that belongs to all of us," the Barcelona midfielder concluded.

