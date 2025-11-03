ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions Pafos vs Villarreal prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 5.11.2025

Pafos vs Villarreal prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 5.11.2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Pafos FC vs Villarreal prediction Photo: laliga.com / Author unknown
Pafos FC Pafos FC
Champions League (Round 4) 05 nov 2025, 12:45
- : -
World, Limassol, Alphamega Stadium
Villarreal Villarreal
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Villarreal
Odds: 1.54
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the fixtures in the fourth round of the Champions League group stage will take place on Wednesday at Pafos Stadium in the Cypriot city of Pafos, where the local side, Pafos FC, will host Spanish outfit Villarreal. Let’s break down a prediction for this clash with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Pafos are making their Champions League debut but have already managed to surprise with their organized style of play. The team started with a goalless draw against Olympiacos, suffered a heavy defeat to Bayern, but managed to snatch a point away to Kairat in the third round.

Domestically, Pafos sit second in the Cypriot championship, trailing the leaders by just one point. The team looks confident at home, thriving with the support of their fans, but the absence of two key starters could be a setback against a top-tier opponent.

The Spanish side have not had the brightest of European campaigns, collecting just one point from three matches, but on the domestic front, Villarreal have found a rich vein of form. In La Liga, Villarreal have won their last three games by a combined score of 12–0, underlining their attacking resurgence.

However, in the Champions League, the "Yellow Submarine" have lost to Tottenham and Manchester City and drawn with Juventus. Despite that, Villarreal’s lineup remains much more experienced and packed with quality players, which could prove decisive against a tournament debutant.

Probable lineups

  • Pafos: Michael, Felipe, Luckassen, Luiz, Pileas, Sundic, Rodrigues, Orsic, Dragomir, Quina, Dimata
  • Villarreal: Junior, Morino, Foyth, Veiga, Pedraza, Comesaña, Party, Gueye, Buchanan, Pepe, Mikautadze

Match facts & head-to-head

  • Pafos have earned two points from three matches and are currently 29th overall.
  • Villarreal are yet to claim a Champions League win, but have won their last three matches in other competitions by an aggregate score of 12–0.
  • This is the first ever meeting between the two sides in European competition.

Prediction

Pafos play at home and have already shown they can spring surprises, especially on their own turf. However, Villarreal have picked up momentum this autumn and boast a more balanced and powerful squad, which could be the key factor. We believe the visitors are strong favorites to claim the win here.

Prediction on game Win Villarreal
Odds: 1.54
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Wadi Degla FC vs Haras El Hodoud prediction Premier League Egypt 04 nov 2025, 10:00 Wadi Degla vs Haras El Hodoud prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 4, 2025 Wadi Degla FC Odds: 1.77 Haras El Hodoud Recommended Mostbet
Chippa United vs Magesi FC prediction South African Betway Premiership 04 nov 2025, 12:30 Chippa United vs Magesi: Who Can End Their Winless Run? Chippa United Odds: 1.99 Magesi FC Bet now 1xBet
AmaZulu FC vs Polokwane City prediction South African Betway Premiership 04 nov 2025, 12:30 AmaZulu vs Polokwane City: H2H, lineups and match prediction — November 4, 2025 AmaZulu FC Odds: 1.64 Polokwane City Bet now 1xBet
Sekhukhune United vs Richards Bay prediction South African Betway Premiership 04 nov 2025, 12:30 Sekhukhune United vs Richards Bay: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — November 4, 2025 Sekhukhune United Odds: 1.5 Richards Bay Recommended 1xBet
SSC Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction Champions League 04 nov 2025, 12:45 Napoli vs Eintracht: Who Will Claim Their Second Win in the UEFA Champions League? SSC Napoli Odds: 1.64 Eintracht Frankfurt Bet now Mostbet
Slavia Prague vs Arsenal prediction Champions League 04 nov 2025, 12:45 Slavia Prague vs Arsenal prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 4, 2025 Slavia Prague Odds: 1.65 Arsenal Bet now Melbet
Al Mokawloon Al Arab vs Smouha SC prediction Premier League Egypt 04 nov 2025, 13:00 Al Arab vs Smouha prediction, H2H and probable lineups — November 4, 2025 Al Mokawloon Al Arab Odds: 1.58 Smouha SC Recommended 1xBet
ZED FC vs National Bank prediction Premier League Egypt 04 nov 2025, 13:00 ZED vs National Bank of Egypt prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 4, 2025 ZED FC Odds: 1.76 National Bank Bet now 1xBet
Juventus vs Sporting CP prediction Champions League 04 nov 2025, 15:00 Juventus vs Sporting: Can Sporting Extend Their Winning Streak? Juventus Odds: 1.67 Sporting CP Bet now 1xBet
Tottenham vs FC Copenhagen prediction Champions League 04 nov 2025, 15:00 Tottenham vs Copenhagen: Can Copenhagen Put Up a Fight Away from Home? Tottenham Odds: 1.44 FC Copenhagen Recommended Melbet
Atletico Madrid vs Union St.Gilloise prediction Champions League 04 nov 2025, 15:00 Atletico Madrid vs Union Saint-Gilloise prediction, H2H and probable lineups — November 4, 2025 Atletico Madrid Odds: 1.75 Union St.Gilloise Bet now Melbet
Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich prediction Champions League 04 nov 2025, 15:00 PSG vs Bayern prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 4, 2025 Paris Saint-Germain Odds: 1.65 Bayern Munich Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores