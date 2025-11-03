One of the fixtures in the fourth round of the Champions League group stage will take place on Wednesday at Pafos Stadium in the Cypriot city of Pafos, where the local side, Pafos FC, will host Spanish outfit Villarreal. Let’s break down a prediction for this clash with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Pafos are making their Champions League debut but have already managed to surprise with their organized style of play. The team started with a goalless draw against Olympiacos, suffered a heavy defeat to Bayern, but managed to snatch a point away to Kairat in the third round.

Domestically, Pafos sit second in the Cypriot championship, trailing the leaders by just one point. The team looks confident at home, thriving with the support of their fans, but the absence of two key starters could be a setback against a top-tier opponent.

The Spanish side have not had the brightest of European campaigns, collecting just one point from three matches, but on the domestic front, Villarreal have found a rich vein of form. In La Liga, Villarreal have won their last three games by a combined score of 12–0, underlining their attacking resurgence.

However, in the Champions League, the "Yellow Submarine" have lost to Tottenham and Manchester City and drawn with Juventus. Despite that, Villarreal’s lineup remains much more experienced and packed with quality players, which could prove decisive against a tournament debutant.

Probable lineups

Pafos : Michael, Felipe, Luckassen, Luiz, Pileas, Sundic, Rodrigues, Orsic, Dragomir, Quina, Dimata

: Michael, Felipe, Luckassen, Luiz, Pileas, Sundic, Rodrigues, Orsic, Dragomir, Quina, Dimata Villarreal: Junior, Morino, Foyth, Veiga, Pedraza, Comesaña, Party, Gueye, Buchanan, Pepe, Mikautadze

Match facts & head-to-head

Pafos have earned two points from three matches and are currently 29th overall.

Villarreal are yet to claim a Champions League win, but have won their last three matches in other competitions by an aggregate score of 12–0.

This is the first ever meeting between the two sides in European competition.

Prediction

Pafos play at home and have already shown they can spring surprises, especially on their own turf. However, Villarreal have picked up momentum this autumn and boast a more balanced and powerful squad, which could be the key factor. We believe the visitors are strong favorites to claim the win here.