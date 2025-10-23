Following Modrić. Another Real player could join Milan

Milan could loan Gonzalo Garcia

Milan has set its sights on Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Garcia.

Details: According to MilanLiveIt, the 20-year-old forward could leave the club in the upcoming transfer window on loan to secure more playing time.

One of the key factors that could influence the player's decision is the presence of Luka Modrić in the Rossoneri squad. The Croatian veteran could play an instrumental role in negotiations and help convince Garcia to make the move to Milan.