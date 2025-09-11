RU RU ES ES FR FR
Florentino Pérez wanted to terminate Alaba's contract, but he refused

The Austrian is not part of Alonso's plans.
Football news Today, 15:44
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
This summer transfer window, Real Madrid's management tried to address the situation with David Alaba, who was not in Xabi Alonso's plans for the new season.

Details: According to Fichajes, Florentino Pérez offered the player a mutual contract termination and half of his remaining salary, allowing him to leave as a free agent.

However, the 33-year-old Austrian rejected this scenario, choosing to see out his contract and retain his full salary. With ongoing knee issues and a declining market value, Alaba's chances of landing a competitive European club have dropped significantly, and his future is now more likely tied to a potential move to the Saudi Pro League.

As a result, Real Madrid was forced to abandon the search for a new central defender and focus on internal options. Youngster Huijsen has already seized his chance and secured a spot in the starting lineup, while the club plans to revisit defensive reinforcements no earlier than 2026, with Konaté among the top priorities.

Last season, the Austrian played just 14 matches across all competitions.

Reminder: Konaté refuses to extend his Liverpool contract in pursuit of a Real Madrid move

