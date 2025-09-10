RU RU ES ES FR FR
Konaté refuses to extend Liverpool contract in pursuit of Real Madrid move

Spanish giants closely monitoring the situation.
Transfer news Today, 13:17
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
Konaté https://x.com/LFC/status/1863303807893209391

Real Madrid have wrapped up their summer transfer window with the signing of Álvaro Carreras, but the club continues to keep a keen eye on Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté. The Frenchman's contract runs until the summer of 2026, and despite three extension offers, he has consistently turned them down.

Details: According to MARCA, the Madrid side consider Konaté their top target to bolster the defense. Alternatives include William Saliba from Arsenal, but his contract runs until 2027, making any potential transfer significantly more complicated.

Konaté himself remains unfazed by the rumors, even joking with a smile about the potential influence of Kylian Mbappé, who could sway him towards a move to Real Madrid. Still, the coming months are likely to be decisive for his future.

Reminder: Real have set their sights on Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven

