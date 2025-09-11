RU RU ES ES FR FR
Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid: Prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 13, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid prediction Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images
Real Sociedad
13 sep 2025, 10:15
- : -
Spain, San Sebastian, Reale Arena
Real Madrid
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Real Madrid

Odds: 1.64
Odds: 1.64
On September 13, in Matchday 4 of La Liga, Real Sociedad will host Real Madrid at home. Here’s my pick for the winner of this clash.

Match preview

Real Sociedad have had a rocky start to the new season under their new manager Sergio Francisco. The Basques have collected only two points from their first three outings, drawing with Valencia and Espanyol, and narrowly losing in the last round to La Liga newcomers Real Oviedo.

Comparing their home and away form, the “Txuri-Urdin” traditionally perform better on their own turf. Last season, the team earned 27 points at home, while picking up only 19 away. This could provide a slight edge in the upcoming encounter.

Real Madrid, however, are in a completely different groove. Under Xabi Alonso, Los Blancos have kicked off the campaign in style, stringing together three straight wins: against Osasuna (1-0), Real Oviedo (3-0), and Mallorca (2-1). Alonso was even named La Liga’s Manager of the Month for August for his efforts.

With the Spanish tactician at the helm, Madrid have shown consistency and composure. Since Xabi Alonso took charge, Real Madrid have lost just once—against PSG at the Club World Cup. Moreover, Real Sociedad have been a favorable matchup for them: in their last ten meetings, the Basques have managed only one win—back in 2023.

Probable lineups

Real Sociedad: Remiro – Aramburu, Zubeldia, Ćaleta-Car, Muñoz – Gorrochategui, Mendez, Marin – Kubo, Barrenetxea – Oyarzabal

Real Madrid: Courtois – Carvajal, Rüdiger, Heisen, Carreras – Valverde, Tchouaméni, Güler – Mastantuono, Vinicius – Mbappé

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Real Sociedad have conceded in seven consecutive official matches
  • The Basques are winless in their last four games
  • Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last six matches against Real Sociedad, with Sociedad conceding in every single one of those encounters

Prediction

Real Madrid have started the season with authority and are showing consistent form, while Real Sociedad have been frankly disappointing. I don’t expect much to change in this match, so despite playing away, I believe Los Blancos should defeat their opponents without too much trouble. My prediction: Real Madrid to win at odds of 1.64

