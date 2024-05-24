Flick's transfer policy as Barcelona coach revealed

There are many indications that German specialist Hans-Dieter Flick will become Barcelona's head coach for next season, and the first details of the manager's employment with the Catalan club are already known.

They were revealed by Diario Sport. Firstly, it is known who will assist Flick in Barcelona. Thus, the assistant coach should be Markus Sorg, with whom the specialist co-operated in the German national team and former Bayern goalkeeper coach Toney Tapalovic. Xavi's assistant Oscar Hernandez and analyst Sergio Alegre will leave the club.

It is also known, Flick's attitude to the need to strengthen the squad. Barcelona won't need such in principle, and the German specialist will require only a maximum of two point transfers, but with them, he won't put pressure on the club's management, including sporting director Deco.

Flick believes that the current squad is capable of competing for trophies, and also expressed the need to trust the graduates of the club's academy.