Flick faces a problem. Barcelona still unable to register Rashford and Szczęsny

Flick faces a problem. Barcelona still unable to register Rashford and Szczęsny

Only two days left until the season starts.
Football news Today, 09:28
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Getty Images

The new season kicks off for Barcelona on August 16, with an away match against Real Mallorca in La Liga. However, Hansi Flick still can't count on his full squad, and not entirely for reasons under the club's control.

Details: According to Marca, Barcelona continues to face challenges registering new players. Thanks to La Liga's medical commission, which determined that Marc-André ter Stegen’s recovery will take four to six months, Joana Garcia was successfully registered. But not everyone has been as fortunate.

Still waiting to be registered are Marcus Rashford, Gerard Martin, and Wojciech Szczęsny. Meanwhile, Roony Bardghji, Marc Bernal, and Hector Fort (if he stays) could be added to the squad list with a reserve team contract.

However, registration is only a matter of time. Barcelona has prepared for all possible scenarios and is ready to use financial guarantees if previous options—like selling VIP boxes at Camp Nou—fail to work.

Reminder: As things stand, Barcelona will go into the match against Mallorca with only one goalkeeper, since Iñaki Peña is close to leaving the team.

Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
