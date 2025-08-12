Barcelona has a plan to register García without using ter Stegen's injury

Barcelona was outraged by the refusal to sign off on Marc-André ter Stegen's medical certificate, as this would have freed up part of the wage bill and allowed Joan García to be registered. But the Catalan club has already devised a workaround.

Details: Now, according to Mundo Deportivo, La Liga's medical commission must determine the severity of the German goalkeeper's injury. If the commission decides that the keeper will be out for five months or more, the club can use 80% of his salary; if it's four months, 50%.

If the absence is less than four months and plan A falls through, plan B comes into play—a guarantee from the president or another board member. There's already precedent: in August 2022, when registering Jules Koundé, similar issues arose, and the club managed to sign him thanks to personal guarantees from president Joan Laporta and treasurer Ferran Olivé for about €11 million.

Reminder: Earlier, Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski spoke about whether he regrets never playing in the Premier League.