Five contenders. Who has been nominated for the 2025 Men's Club of the Year?

On Thursday, August 7, the clubs competing for the 2025 Men's Club of the Year award were announced. The shortlist features five contenders.

Details: Ballon d'Or has revealed the five clubs vying for the award as the best men's football club of the past season. The nominees are:

Paris Saint-Germain

Chelsea

Botafogo

Liverpool

Barcelona

This year marks the 69th edition of the Ballon d'Or ceremony, organized by France Football to honor the world's top footballers based on the results of the 2024–25 season. The awards gala will take place on September 22, 2025, with the list of nominees to be unveiled in August 2025.

Reminder: Today, the ten-man shortlist for the individual Kopa Trophy has also been released.