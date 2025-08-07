Kopa Trophy 2025 contenders revealed

On Thursday, August 7, the nominees for the 2025 Ballon d'Or will be announced. But before that, the shortlist of players vying for the Kopa Trophy has been published.

Details: The Ballon d'Or official page has released the names of the footballers who will battle for this prestigious accolade. Among them is Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal.

The full list of nominees is as follows:

Pau Cubarsí

Ayyoub Bouaddi

Bochet Bazhanje

Estavo

Dean Huijsen

Myles Lewis-Skelly

Rodrigo Mora

João Neves

Lamine Yamal

Kenan Yıldız

This year marks the 69th edition of the Ballon d'Or ceremony, organized by France Football to honor the best footballers in the world based on the results of the 2024–25 season. The award ceremony will take place on September 22, 2025, with the nominees set to be revealed in August 2025.

Reminder: The Kopa Trophy is an annual football award, established in 2018, given to the best young player under the age of 21.

It’s also worth noting that Barcelona star Lamine Yamal played in the club’s final match of their Asian tour against South Korea’s Daegu. He shared photos from the match on his Instagram page.