Five Argentine Coaches Lead South American Teams to 2026 World Cup

Argentina’s influence on South American soccer benches is stronger than ever heading into the 2026 World Cup. According to DeporTV, five of the six Conmebol teams that have already secured qualification to the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada are managed by Argentine coaches.

Lionel Scaloni, who guided Argentina to the title in Qatar 2022, will lead his side into a second World Cup as they aim to defend their crown, following in the footsteps of César Luis Menotti and Carlos Salvador Bilardo. Marcelo Bielsa reached the World Cup with Uruguay, marking his third appearance at the tournament after coaching Argentina in 2002 and Chile in 2010.

Sebastián Beccacece earned his first World Cup ticket as a head coach with Ecuador, though he previously worked under Jorge Sampaoli in Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018. Colombia’s Néstor Lorenzo will also make his debut as a head coach, having served as José Pekerman’s assistant at the 2014 and 2018 editions.

Gustavo Alfaro secured Paraguay’s return to the big stage, achieving back-to-back appearances after leading Ecuador in Qatar 2022. Meanwhile, Fernando Batista still has a chance to take Venezuela to the tournament through the playoff, which could further extend Argentina’s remarkable managerial footprint in 2026.