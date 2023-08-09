First Premier League manager resignation

Julen Lopetegui has officially stepped down as Wolves manager. The parties terminated cooperation by mutual agreement.

Interestingly, the dismissal occurred three days before the start of the new season in the English Premier League, which looks rather strange.

Lopetegui was named Wolves manager in November last year, when the team were bottom of the Premier League table. He successfully coped with the task and helped the "wolves" to take 13th place in the league.

At the end of last season, there were rumors about the Wolves' problems with complying with the rules of financial fair play, which began to disturb a well-known specialist. During the summer transfer window, Lopetegui never got the chance to strengthen his squad while he faced the departure of key players.

In an official statement, "Wolverhampton" noted that the club tried to persuade a mentor for several weeks, but in the end the parties decided to terminate cooperation. Interestingly, after Lopetegui all his assistants leave.

The vacancy is likely to be filled by former Bournemouth manager Gary O'Neill.