"Fiorentina" secured a victory over "Roma" in a Serie A match

In the 37th round of the Italian Serie A championship, Fiorentina defeated Roma with a score of 2-1 at their home ground.

Stefan El Shaarawy opened the scoring early in the match, but in the final minutes, Fiorentina secured the victory with goals from Luka Jović and Jonathan Ikoné.

With 53 points, Fiorentina climbed to 9th place in the Serie A standings, while Roma, with 60 points, remained in 6th place.

Fiorentina - Roma: 2-1 (0-1)

Goals: El Shaarawy 11' - 0-1, Jović 85' - 1-1, Ikoné 88' - 2-1

Fiorentina: Terracciano, Venuti (Dodo 62'), Martinez (Milenković 46'), Igor Julio, Biraghi (Terzić 46'), Sapona (Sottil 61'), Duncan (Kouamé 76'), Barak, Mandragora, Ikoné, Jović.

Roma: Svilar, Mancini (Smalling 46'), Lorante, Zalewski (Abraham 80'), Wijnaldum (Cristante 60'), Bove, Solbakken (Roger 71'), Belotti, Tahirović, El Shaarawy (Cengiz Ünder 46').

