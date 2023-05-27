"Torino" achieved a resounding victory in a Serie A match

In the 37th round of the Italian Serie A championship, "Torino" achieved a resounding victory on the road against "Spezia" with a score of 4-0.

The victory for the Turin club came through goals from Simone Zaza, Ivan Ilić, Yann Karamoh, and an own goal by Przemysław Wiśniewski.

With 53 points, "Torino" climbed to the 8th position in the Serie A standings, while "Spezia" remained in the 17th position with 31 points.

Spezia 0-4 Torino

Goals: Wiśniewski (24', own goal) - 0:1, Ricci (72') - 0:2, Ilić (76') - 0:3, Karamoh (90') - 0:4

Spezia: Provedel, Amian, Nikolaou, Ampadu (Verde, 65'), Wiśniewski, Reca, Ekdal (Agudelo, 46'), Burabia (Zhuravlev, 46'), Esposito, Gyasi (Bastoni, 80'), Nzola.

Torino: Milinković-Savić, Singo (Aina, 87'), Rodríguez, Schiappacasse (Djidji, 68'), Buongiorno, Vojvoda, Miranchuk (Karamoh, 87'), Vlašić, Ilić (Linetty, 87'), Ricci, Sanabria.

Don't miss: "Manchester City" prepares a huge transfer from "Bayern".