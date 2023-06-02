Fiorentina achieved victory in an away match in Serie A

In the 38th round match of the Italian championship, Fiorentina defeated Sassuolo with a score of 3-1 in an away game.

The goals for the club from Florence were scored by Arthur Cabral, Riccardo Saponara, and Nicolas Gonzalez. Domenico Berardi scored the only goal for the hosts.

With 56 points, Fiorentina climbed to the eighth position in the Serie A standings, while Sassuolo remained in 13th place with 45 points.

Sassuolo - Fiorentina 1-3 (0-0)

Goals: Arthur 46' - 0-1, Berardi (penalty) 71' - 1-1, Saponara 79' - 1-2, Gonzalez 83' - 1-3

Sassuolo: Russo, Toljan, Ferrari (Romagna 46'), Rogerio, Ruan, Lopez (Boga 58'), Matheus Henrique, Haraslin, Berardi (Muldur 84'), Raspadori (Defrel 58'), Pinamonti (Markizza 75').

Fiorentina: Terracciano, Dodo (Venuti 72'), Martinez, Ranieri, Terzic, Duncan (Bonaventura 58'), Amrabat (Bianco 82'), Castrovilli, Ikoné (Saponara 73'), Arthur, Kouame (Gonzalez 57').

