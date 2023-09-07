RU RU NG NG
Finland defeats Kazakhstan in the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying match

Finland defeats Kazakhstan in the European Championship Qualifier match

Kazakhstan hosted Finland in a qualifying match for the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying.

In the first half, the game proceeded according to an even scenario. Finland had more of the ball, but Kazakhstan had more shots on goal and in the area. In the 36th minute, the Finns scored a goal, but after reviewing VAR, the referee canceled the scored goal.

In the second half of the match, the guests started to play more aggressively. In the 62nd, Finland created a good chance to open the scoring, but the Kazakhstan goalkeeper made a good save. However, the goal still happened. In the 78th minute, Finland opened the scoring with the efforts of Oliver Antman.

Finland takes the minimum win and leads the standings of Group H. In five matches, the Finns have won four and lost one. Kazakhstan has nine points and is in second place, but the other teams have one match less.

Qualification for the 2024 European Championship

Kazakhstan - Finland - 0:1
Goals: 0:1 - 78 Antman

