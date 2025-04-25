Finally here! FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves featuring Cristiano Ronaldo available for download

Yesterday, April 24, Cristiano Ronaldo announced on his Instagram page the release of the long-awaited fighting game FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves, where the Portuguese star himself is featured as a character.

Ronaldo shared a video showcasing how a fight involving his character will look and the moves and strikes he will use.

It was revealed a month ago that Cristiano Ronaldo would be part of the project. To the delight of the Portuguese's fans and fighting game enthusiasts, they now have the opportunity to combine their passions in one gameplay experience.

It's worth noting that FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves is a legendary fighting game series that began back in 1991 and continued throughout the 90s. New installments stopped releasing after 1999, so this return after 26 years, especially with such a unique addition, is sure to thrill fans of the series.

The appearance of Cristiano Ronaldo will also undoubtedly draw a new audience to the game, younger and perhaps previously uninterested in the fighting game genre.