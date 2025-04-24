Cristiano Ronaldo congratulates Al-Nassr women's team on winning the championship

Cristiano Ronaldo did not overlook the significant event in the life of his club Al-Nassr. Their women's team became the champions of Saudi Arabia, and the Portuguese star congratulated the ladies on his Instagram page.

Ronaldo made an Instagram story repost of a video from the official page of the Al-Nassr women's team, captioning it with the phrase "Congratulations!" and adding trophy and applause emojis.

It is worth noting that for the women of the Al-Nassr team, this championship is their third in a row. Thus, the women are achieving the results that the men's team, even with Cristiano Ronaldo, has yet to reach.

It should be added that the Al-Nassr women's team was established in 2022, although the club itself was founded earlier, in 2018, and was then called Al-Mamlaka. Al-Nassr acquired this team in September 2022, thereby making it the women's section of the club.

The men of Al-Nassr are performing less successfully than their female counterparts. In the current Saudi Arabian championship, they are only in 3rd place, trailing the leader Al-Ittihad by 8 points with 5 rounds remaining in the tournament.