Cristiano Ronaldo stuns with tip amount during his holiday in Greece

The legendary Cristiano Ronaldo knows how to make others happy by showering them with money. In 2018, during his holiday in Greece, the Portuguese star thanked the resort staff with a whopping 20,000 euros in tips, as reported by the Italian publication Corriere dello Sport.

The story unfolded at the Greek resort of Costa Navarino in the Peloponnese. Cristiano Ronaldo, along with his family and friends, visited the resort in 2018 after Portugal's exit from the World Cup in the Round of 16 against Uruguay.

The footballer spent 10 days at the Greek resort and appeared to be very pleased with his stay. In gratitude for their care and assistance, he gave 2,000 euros each to ten resort staff members who were responsible for providing services to Ronaldo and his family and protecting them from paparazzi.

“It was an honor and a wonderful experience to take care of Cristiano Ronaldo and his family. A big thank you to Cristiano for becoming a part of our story,” the resort staff warmly thanked the Portuguese star.

It should be noted that Cristiano Ronaldo is currently on the verge of renewing his contract with Al-Nassr. The agreement could see the Portuguese star remain in Saudi Arabia for another two years.