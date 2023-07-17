Fenerbahce announces signing of Ajax legend

The press service of "Fenerbahce" in Istanbul has announced on their official website the signing of Serbian midfielder Dusan Tadic.

The player was a free agent, which is why he joined the Turkish club without a transfer fee. He has signed a contract with "Fenerbahce" that will be valid until the summer of 2025. Tadic will wear the number 10 jersey for his new club.

The 34-year-old Tadic's previous club was "Ajax," where he played from 2018 to 2023. He joined the Dutch club from "Southampton" for a transfer fee of 13.7 million euros. During his time at "Ajax," Tadic played a total of 241 matches in all competitions, scoring 105 goals and providing 112 assists. He won the Dutch Eredivisie title three times in the seasons 2018/2019, 2020/2021, and 2021/2022, as well as the Dutch Cup twice in 2018/2019 and 2020/2021, and the Dutch Super Cup in 2019. Prior to that, he played for "Vojvodina," "Groningen," and "Twente."

Tadic has been representing the Serbian national team since 2008. He has played 98 matches for the national team, scoring 21 goals and providing 37 assists. He has also received six yellow cards.