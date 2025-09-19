RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Lifestyle “Favorite team”: Georgina Rodriguez shares Cristiano Jr.'s training session

“Favorite team”: Georgina Rodriguez shares Cristiano Jr.'s training session

Watched Ronaldo's son in action
Lifestyle Today, 08:32
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Cristiano Ronaldo with his eldest son Photo: https://www.instagram.com/cristiano / Author unknown

Cristiano Ronaldo's fiancée, Georgina Rodriguez, attended a training session of Cristiano Jr., who plays for Al Nassr's youth team. She shared videos on her Instagram stories, featuring her stepson and his teammates.

One of the videos shows the squad posing for a team photo, which she captioned "My favorite team," while another captures Cristiano Jr. singing, dancing, and having fun with his fellow players.

To recap, 15-year-old Cristiano Jr. is a player for Al Nassr U-15. He has also already made his debut for Portugal's U-15 national team, tallying 2 goals in 4 friendly matches.

It's worth noting that his father, Cristiano Ronaldo, missed Al Nassr's AFC Champions League match against Tajikistan's Istiklol. The Portuguese star was given a rest day, but the team delivered a dominant performance without him, cruising to a 5-0 victory.

Related teams and leagues
Al Nassr Al Nassr Schedule Al Nassr News Al Nassr Transfers
Related Team News
Cristiano Ronaldo left out of the squad for AFC Champions League 2 opener Football news 17 sep 2025, 13:56 Cristiano Ronaldo left out of the squad for AFC Champions League 2 opener
Cristiano Ronaldo plays padel tennis at the Lisboa Racket Centre Lifestyle 17 sep 2025, 06:30 Cristiano Ronaldo welcomes the start of the FIP Silver padel tournament in Lisbon
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates victory over Al-Kholood Football news 16 sep 2025, 05:45 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Al-Nassr's Pro League victory
Cristiano Ronaldo receives the Golden Boot for the 2024/25 season Football news 14 sep 2025, 16:01 Cristiano Ronaldo receives the Golden Boot for the 2024/25 season
Messi only third. Ronaldo tops list of highest-paid athletes in the world Football news 13 sep 2025, 16:10 Messi only third. Ronaldo tops list of highest-paid athletes in the world
Cristiano Ronaldo at Portugal national team training Lifestyle 13 sep 2025, 04:02 Cristiano Ronaldo shares a mysterious philosophical phrase with his followers
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores