“Favorite team”: Georgina Rodriguez shares Cristiano Jr.'s training session
Cristiano Ronaldo's fiancée, Georgina Rodriguez, attended a training session of Cristiano Jr., who plays for Al Nassr's youth team. She shared videos on her Instagram stories, featuring her stepson and his teammates.
One of the videos shows the squad posing for a team photo, which she captioned "My favorite team," while another captures Cristiano Jr. singing, dancing, and having fun with his fellow players.
To recap, 15-year-old Cristiano Jr. is a player for Al Nassr U-15. He has also already made his debut for Portugal's U-15 national team, tallying 2 goals in 4 friendly matches.
It's worth noting that his father, Cristiano Ronaldo, missed Al Nassr's AFC Champions League match against Tajikistan's Istiklol. The Portuguese star was given a rest day, but the team delivered a dominant performance without him, cruising to a 5-0 victory.