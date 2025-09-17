Cristiano Ronaldo welcomes the start of the FIP Silver padel tournament in Lisbon

The tournament will be held at the Lisbon Tennis Club

Cristiano Ronaldo is a passionate fan of padel tennis and often takes to the court whenever he's in Lisbon. The Portuguese star frequents the Lisboa Racket Centre, which this week will host the FIP Silver tournament.

Ronaldo himself announced the tournament's kickoff on his Instagram page, posting: "Today our FIP Silver starts 🎾🤩".

The tournament will run from September 17 to 21, welcoming both men and women to compete. The prize pool for the event is set at €25,000.

Additionally, Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr are set to play their first match in the continental tournament—the AFC Champions League 2 — tonight, with the Saudi club hosting Tajikistan's Istiklol at home.

In the ongoing Saudi Pro League, Al Nassr currently leads the standings, having won their opening two matches and topping the table thanks to a superior goal difference.