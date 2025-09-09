Fans urged to watch DR Congo vs Senegal match from home. What’s the reason?

The match has sparked incredible excitement.

DR Congo will host Senegal in a 2026 World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, September 9, and the fixture has generated unprecedented hype.

Details: Users on X (formerly Twitter) report that already, hours before kickoff, 80,000 fans have gathered at the stadium. It is completely packed, yet supporters continue to make their way to the venue. This has raised serious concerns about overcrowding around the arena.

The Kinshasa city council has urged those still heading to the stadium to turn back and follow the game from home instead. Authorities also reassured fans that electricity will be available across the city to ensure there are no issues watching the broadcast.

Plein comme un œuf, le stade des Martyrs gronde à 2 heures du match RDC-Sénégal. Il y a risque de débordement à l'alentour, parce qu'il y a encore de supportes qui cherchent à y accéder. Pourtant, l'Hôtel de ville a demandé à ceux qui sont route de rentrer voir le match à la…

Currently, DR Congo have 16 points, while Senegal sit on 15. A home victory would see the Congolese side open up a four-point gap with just two rounds of qualifiers remaining. DR Congo now have a chance to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1974.

