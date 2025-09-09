RU RU ES ES FR FR
Fans urged to watch DR Congo vs Senegal match from home. What’s the reason?

The match has sparked incredible excitement.
Football news Today, 10:36
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Fans urged to watch DR Congo vs Senegal match from home. What’s the reason? Photo: https://x.com/FecofaRdc

DR Congo will host Senegal in a 2026 World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, September 9, and the fixture has generated unprecedented hype.

Details: Users on X (formerly Twitter) report that already, hours before kickoff, 80,000 fans have gathered at the stadium. It is completely packed, yet supporters continue to make their way to the venue. This has raised serious concerns about overcrowding around the arena.

The Kinshasa city council has urged those still heading to the stadium to turn back and follow the game from home instead. Authorities also reassured fans that electricity will be available across the city to ensure there are no issues watching the broadcast.

Currently, DR Congo have 16 points, while Senegal sit on 15. A home victory would see the Congolese side open up a four-point gap with just two rounds of qualifiers remaining. DR Congo now have a chance to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1974.

Reminder: South Africa head coach Hugo Broos recently slammed the decision to stage the Nigeria match at its chosen venue, calling it “nonsense” and insisting the pitch is not fit for play.

