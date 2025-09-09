RU RU ES ES FR FR
South Africa’s head coach dissatisfied with pitch conditions in Nigeria

Broos expresses his discontent.
Football news Today, 10:04
South Africa’s head coach dissatisfied with pitch conditions in Nigeria Photo: https://x.com/BafanaBafana

The South African national team is set to face Nigeria, but ahead of the clash, Bafana Bafana’s head coach has voiced frustration over the state of the pitch where the game is scheduled to be played.

Details: Ahead of the match, Hugo Broos declared that it was nonsense and that there was no reason for the fixture to be held at this stadium.

Quote: “It’s nonsense. The pitch does not meet our requirements. It’s not in good condition, and there is no justification for playing Nigeria here, as the field fails to meet the standards. It’s nonsense,” said the Bafana Bafana manager.

The match against Nigeria will take place on Tuesday, September 9, kicking off at 18:00 CET, at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein.

