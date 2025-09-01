Fans have waited. Official: Senne Lammens is Manchester United's new goalkeeper

The fans' requests have been heard.

Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana has faced a barrage of criticism. Now, the Cameroonian shot-stopper will feel the heat of added competition for the starting spot under Ruben Amorim.

Details: Manchester United have officially announced the signing of Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens. The 23-year-old has put pen to paper on a contract with the Red Devils until 2030. The transfer fee for Lammens' move from Belgian side Antwerp remains undisclosed, though Transfermarkt reports the figure at €21 million.

Reminder: Lammens becomes Manchester United's fifth and final signing of the summer transfer window, following Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, and Diego León.

Catch up on all the key transfer news from deadline day in our dedicated roundup.