Fans have waited. Official: Senne Lammens is Manchester United's new goalkeeper

The fans' requests have been heard.
Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana has faced a barrage of criticism. Now, the Cameroonian shot-stopper will feel the heat of added competition for the starting spot under Ruben Amorim.

Details: Manchester United have officially announced the signing of Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens. The 23-year-old has put pen to paper on a contract with the Red Devils until 2030. The transfer fee for Lammens' move from Belgian side Antwerp remains undisclosed, though Transfermarkt reports the figure at €21 million.

Reminder: Lammens becomes Manchester United's fifth and final signing of the summer transfer window, following Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, and Diego León.

