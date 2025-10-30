ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Family comes first! Paul Scholes announces retirement from commentary due to his son's illness

Family comes first! Paul Scholes announces retirement from commentary due to his son's illness

Nothing is more precious than children.
Football news Today, 10:38
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Family comes first! Paul Scholes announces retirement from commentary due to his son's illness Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The legendary England and Manchester United midfielder has made a choice in favor of his family.

Details: On the Overlap podcast, 50-year-old former England and Manchester United star Paul Scholes revealed he's stepping away from football commentary to better care for his son Aiden, who is living with autism.

Scholes explained he wants to devote all his attention and care to his son, who needs it most during this challenging time.

"All my work now revolves around his routine, because he has a pretty strict schedule. I no longer work with Claire, so we look after him for three evenings, and on Friday night Claire's mum takes him. We always do the same things with him, because he doesn't know what day of the week it is or what time it is. But by what we do, he understands what day it is." Scholes admitted.

Paul Scholes is a true legend of English football. He spent his entire career at Manchester United, making 716 appearances, scoring 155 goals, and providing 82 assists, etching his name in the history of the "Red Devils."

In 2013, Scholes announced his retirement from football, having dedicated 20 years of his life to Manchester United.

Reminder: "100% foul," says legendary referee Keith Hackett about the officiating in the Manchester United vs Brighton match

Related teams and leagues
England England Schedule England News
Manchester United Manchester United Schedule Manchester United News Manchester United Transfers
Related Team News
Out since February. Lisandro Martínez returns to full training with the team Football news Today, 08:13 Out since February. Lisandro Martínez returns to full training with the team
Elite Level: Fernandes Leads Europe’s Top Five Leagues in Chances Created Since February 2020 Football news Yesterday, 15:56 Elite Level: Fernandes Leads Europe’s Top Five Leagues in Chances Created Since February 2020
Not giving up hope! Napoli prepares for another round of talks over Kobbie Mainoo Football news Yesterday, 06:42 Not giving up hope! Napoli prepares for another round of talks over Kobbie Mainoo
Wants to stay in Dortmund. Jobe Bellingham turns down move to Manchester United Football news 28 oct 2025, 11:21 Wants to stay in Dortmund. Jobe Bellingham turns down move to Manchester United
Despite Amorim's wishes. Ratcliffe blocks Lewandowski's transfer to Manchester United Football news 26 oct 2025, 17:47 Despite Amorim's wishes. Ratcliffe blocks Lewandowski's transfer to Manchester United
Manchester United wants to loan Bellingham, but there's one catch Football news 26 oct 2025, 16:00 Manchester United wants to loan Bellingham, but there's one catch
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores