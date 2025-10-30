Family comes first! Paul Scholes announces retirement from commentary due to his son's illness

Nothing is more precious than children.

The legendary England and Manchester United midfielder has made a choice in favor of his family.

Details: On the Overlap podcast, 50-year-old former England and Manchester United star Paul Scholes revealed he's stepping away from football commentary to better care for his son Aiden, who is living with autism.

Scholes explained he wants to devote all his attention and care to his son, who needs it most during this challenging time.

"All my work now revolves around his routine, because he has a pretty strict schedule. I no longer work with Claire, so we look after him for three evenings, and on Friday night Claire's mum takes him. We always do the same things with him, because he doesn't know what day of the week it is or what time it is. But by what we do, he understands what day it is." Scholes admitted.

Paul Scholes is a true legend of English football. He spent his entire career at Manchester United, making 716 appearances, scoring 155 goals, and providing 82 assists, etching his name in the history of the "Red Devils."

In 2013, Scholes announced his retirement from football, having dedicated 20 years of his life to Manchester United.

Family first ❤️



Paul Scholes opens up about stepping away from live tv 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/4bbVwKLDWp — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 30, 2025

