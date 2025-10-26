"100% foul," says legendary referee Keith Hackett about the officiating in the Manchester United vs Brighton match

A legend in disbelief

In the Matchweek 9 Premier League clash where Manchester United outplayed Brighton 4-2, legendary referee Keith Hackett highlighted the officiating crew's mistakes.

Details: On X (formerly Twitter), former referee Keith Hackett frequently comments on matches and refereeing decisions in the Premier League. Hackett weighed in on the Manchester United vs Brighton encounter, which ended with a 4-2 victory for the Red Devils.

Worth noting: Wolverhampton vs Burnley prediction and betting tips 26 Оctober 2025

The referee was put in the spotlight in the 62nd minute, when United defender Luke Shaw tugged on a Brighton player's shirt—a moment that immediately preceded the hosts' third goal.

🚨 Former PGMOL head Keith Hackett couldn't believe what he was seeing as VAR failed to intervene and disallow Man United's third goal v Brighton.



Should the goal have been disallowed for Luke Shaw's challenge on Georginio Rutter? ❌ pic.twitter.com/XRwALi8lhX — Football Insider (@footyinsider247) October 26, 2025

A 100% foul. How can this be missed by both the Referee and VAR Oliver. https://t.co/pMA3R9CkYS — KEITH HACKETT (@HACKETTREF) October 25, 2025

Lead official Michael Oliver ignored the incident, and the VAR team decided not to intervene.



See also: This hasn't happened in nearly two years. Manchester United clinch third straight Premier League win