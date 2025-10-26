ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news "100% foul," says legendary referee Keith Hackett about the officiating in the Manchester United vs Brighton match

"100% foul," says legendary referee Keith Hackett about the officiating in the Manchester United vs Brighton match

A legend in disbelief
Football news Today, 05:37
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Keith Hackett Unknown author

In the Matchweek 9 Premier League clash where Manchester United outplayed Brighton 4-2, legendary referee Keith Hackett highlighted the officiating crew's mistakes.

Details: On X (formerly Twitter), former referee Keith Hackett frequently comments on matches and refereeing decisions in the Premier League. Hackett weighed in on the Manchester United vs Brighton encounter, which ended with a 4-2 victory for the Red Devils.

Worth noting: Wolverhampton vs Burnley prediction and betting tips 26 Оctober 2025

The referee was put in the spotlight in the 62nd minute, when United defender Luke Shaw tugged on a Brighton player's shirt—a moment that immediately preceded the hosts' third goal.

Lead official Michael Oliver ignored the incident, and the VAR team decided not to intervene.

See also: This hasn't happened in nearly two years. Manchester United clinch third straight Premier League win

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Manchester United Schedule Manchester United News Manchester United Transfers
Brighton Brighton Schedule Brighton News Brighton Transfers
Related Team News
This hasn't happened in nearly two years. Manchester United clinch third straight Premier League win Football news Yesterday, 14:43 This hasn't happened in nearly two years. Manchester United clinch third straight Premier League win
Finally! Matheus Cunha scores his debut goal for Manchester United Football news Yesterday, 13:25 Finally! Matheus Cunha scores his debut goal for Manchester United
Guela Doue Transfer news Yesterday, 02:37 New Chelsea transfer? Guelа Doué could join the Londoners!
Is it possible? Bruno Fernandes reveals his ultimate goal Football news 24 oct 2025, 16:38 Is it possible? Bruno Fernandes reveals his ultimate goal
Rúben Amorim reveals details of talks with Harry Maguire Football news 24 oct 2025, 09:19 Rúben Amorim reveals details of talks with Harry Maguire
Marc-Andre ter Stegen of FC Barcelona looks on prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match Football news 23 oct 2025, 15:25 Marc-André ter Stegen could move to the Premier League this winter. Several English clubs are interested in signing the experienced goalkeeper
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores