"100% foul," says legendary referee Keith Hackett about the officiating in the Manchester United vs Brighton match
In the Matchweek 9 Premier League clash where Manchester United outplayed Brighton 4-2, legendary referee Keith Hackett highlighted the officiating crew's mistakes.
Details: On X (formerly Twitter), former referee Keith Hackett frequently comments on matches and refereeing decisions in the Premier League. Hackett weighed in on the Manchester United vs Brighton encounter, which ended with a 4-2 victory for the Red Devils.
The referee was put in the spotlight in the 62nd minute, when United defender Luke Shaw tugged on a Brighton player's shirt—a moment that immediately preceded the hosts' third goal.
Lead official Michael Oliver ignored the incident, and the VAR team decided not to intervene.
