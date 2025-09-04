Failed negotiations! Atlético Madrid flatly refuse Manchester United's bid for Conor Gallagher

"Los Colchoneros" didn't want to let the player go to the "Red Devils."

The Englishman will continue his career at Atlético Madrid.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano on social network X, Manchester United tried to sign Conor Gallagher on loan this summer, but their efforts ended in failure.

It is reported that Atlético took a firm stance on the matter, and talks broke down very quickly, much to the disappointment of the United representatives.

Earlier, it was revealed that the "Colchoneros" had also rejected an offer from Crystal Palace, which was made a week before the transfer window closed.

Conor Gallagher joined Atlético Madrid from Chelsea last summer for €42 million. In the previous season, Conor featured in 53 matches, scoring 4 goals and providing 6 assists. His current contract with the club runs until 2029, and his market value, according to Transfermarkt, is estimated at €40 million.

Reminder: Atlético Madrid signs Nico González on loan from Juventus