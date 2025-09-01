Atlético Madrid Signs Nico González on Loan From Juventus

According to DEPORTV, Atlético Madrid has officially signed Nicolás González on loan from Juventus. The 27-year-old Argentine forward, capped 43 times with six goals for the national team, joins in a deal worth an initial €1 million. The agreement includes a €35 million purchase option that could become mandatory depending on his playing time, which would tie him to the Spanish club until 2030.

The move required González to accept a salary reduction so Atlético could meet LaLiga’s financial restrictions. That concession proved crucial, as the club was operating at the edge of its spending cap and needed league approval to finalize the transfer.

Diego Simeone had been pressing for a winger with pace and creativity on the left flank, and González fits that need. His ability to play both as a wide forward and a wing-back offers tactical flexibility, giving Simeone more options in tight matches.

González began his career at Argentinos Juniors before moving to Stuttgart and later Fiorentina, where his performances attracted Juventus, who secured him in 2023. His spell in Turin was mixed, but his experience in Serie A and at international level adds weight to his arrival in LaLiga.

For Atlético, the signing comes at a crucial juncture, with the club aiming to stay competitive in both LaLiga and the Champions League. Supporters and management alike hope González can quickly adapt and become a decisive figure in Simeone’s system.