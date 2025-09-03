Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.99 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On September 5, 2025, a World Cup qualifier will take place between the national teams of South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history:

There’s just one previous meeting between these teams: in a friendly, DR Congo edged South Sudan 1-0.

The Congolese boast a stronger squad, featuring players from top European leagues, while South Sudan’s roster is mainly drawn from local clubs and lower European divisions.

DR Congo currently tops the group with 3 wins, 2 draws, and 1 defeat.

South Sudan sits fifth in the group, with 3 draws and 2 losses.

DR Congo hasn’t lost a World Cup qualifier to a team ranked below 100th in the FIFA rankings in the last 15 years.

Match preview:

South Sudan comes into this fixture as the group’s underdog, still searching for their first qualifying win, with only a handful of draws and losses to their name. Over their last five games, South Sudan has managed just a single victory, highlighting their inconsistency and attacking struggles. In contrast, DR Congo stands as one of the group’s front-runners, displaying impressive form—four wins from their last five matches underline their confidence and momentum. The head-to-head record is minimal, with only one previous clash, which DR Congo narrowly won 1-0. While DR Congo are deserved favorites, this is a golden opportunity for South Sudan to show their fighting spirit and try to snap their winless streak.

Probable lineups:

South Sudan: Mawit, Taban, Toha, Pal, Veni, Malish, Yak, Mayor, Irokansi, Yuel, Okello.

DR Congo: Efonge, Mansanga, Lutaladio, Ntambwe, Kapanga, Kaembe, Mika, Kabvit, Amongo, Mubalu, Kitambala.

South Sudan vs DR Congo prediction:

Given the gulf in class between these sides, DR Congo’s evolving squad, and the defensive frailties of South Sudan, this match promises goals. Expect the Congolese to press the attack early and try to settle things by halftime, while the hosts will look to seize rare opportunities on the counter. The prediction — total goals over 2.5 — looks like a solid bet.