FA Cup 2023-2024 Fourth round: schedule and results

Football news Today, 04:00
FA Cup 2023-2024 Third round: schedule and results

The oldest football tournament in the world, the FA Cup, is ongoing, with teams currently vying in the fourth round for the right to advance to the next stage. The most decorated club, Arsenal, has already concluded its participation, succumbing to Liverpool in the previous round (0:2). The reigning champion, Manchester City, continues its quest, hoping to replicate the success of the previous season. As of now, no surprises have occurred in this stage, with teams like Chelsea, Newcastle, Manchester United, and other Premier League clubs remaining in the race for the FA Cup.

A reminder that the FA Cup follows an unusual format, where the winner of the match proceeds to the next round. In the case of a draw, the teams will engage in a replay on the field of the opposing team.

Fourth Round of the FA Cup 2023-2024

January 25
20:45 Bournemouth – Swansea 5:0

January 26
20:45 Sheffield Wednesday – Coventry 1:1
20:45 Chelsea – Aston Villa 0:0
20:45 Bristol City – Nottingham Forest 0:0
21:00 Tottenham – Manchester City 0:1

January 27
13:30 Ipswich – Maidstone
16:00 Everton – Luton Town
16:00 Leicester – Birmingham
16:00 Leeds – Plymouth
16:00 Sheffield United – Brighton
20:00 Fulham – Newcastle United

January 28
12:45 West Bromwich - Wolverhampton Wanderers
15:00 Watford – Southampton
15:30 Liverpool – Norwich
17:30 Newport – Manchester United
20:30 Blackburn – Wrexham

FA Cup Third Round Replay

February 6
20:45 Aston Villa – Chelsea
20:45 Coventry – Sheffield Wednesday
20:45 Nottingham Forest – Bristol City

