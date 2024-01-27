Newcastle dealt with Fulham and advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup

In the fourth-round match of the FA Cup, Fulham hosted Newcastle. Eddie Howe's team came to London for a victory, as confirmed by the starting lineup. The strongest available players took the field.

The teams delivered an interesting first half and performed well in the attack. However, only the guests managed to score a goal. Sean Longstaff took advantage of Bruno Guimarães' pass and precisely sent the ball into the lower right corner of the goal from outside the penalty area.

In the second half, there were fewer dangerous moments, but Newcastle managed to consolidate their advantage. Dan Burn was the first to play on the rebound and sent the ball into the net from close range.

Big Dan Burn scores against his former club for @NUFC 💪#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/oIv77ntA3t — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 27, 2024

Fulham 0-2 Newcastle

Goals: Longstaff 39, Burn 61.

Newcastle will continue the fight for the FA Cup in the fifth round. The draw for this stage will take place after the conclusion of the matches in the current round.