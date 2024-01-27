RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Newcastle dealt with Fulham and advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup

Newcastle dealt with Fulham and advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup

Football news Today, 15:57
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
Newcastle dealt with Fulham and advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup Photo: twitter.com/NUFC/ Author unknown

In the fourth-round match of the FA Cup, Fulham hosted Newcastle. Eddie Howe's team came to London for a victory, as confirmed by the starting lineup. The strongest available players took the field.

The teams delivered an interesting first half and performed well in the attack. However, only the guests managed to score a goal. Sean Longstaff took advantage of Bruno Guimarães' pass and precisely sent the ball into the lower right corner of the goal from outside the penalty area.

In the second half, there were fewer dangerous moments, but Newcastle managed to consolidate their advantage. Dan Burn was the first to play on the rebound and sent the ball into the net from close range.

Fulham 0-2 Newcastle

Goals: Longstaff 39, Burn 61.

Newcastle will continue the fight for the FA Cup in the fifth round. The draw for this stage will take place after the conclusion of the matches in the current round.

Related teams and leagues
Fulham Newcastle FA Cup England
Popular news
BREAKING! Xavi will leave Barcelona at the end of the season Football news Today, 16:30 BREAKING! Xavi will leave Barcelona at the end of the season
Jake Paul will announce the name of his next opponent on January 30th Boxing News Today, 15:58 Jake Paul will announce the name of his next opponent on January 30th
The match between Wolfsburg and Koln was stopped due to a linesman's injury Football news Today, 15:31 The match between Wolfsburg and Koln was stopped due to a linesman's injury
Manchester City secured victory in the English FA Cup match against Tottenham Football news Yesterday, 16:59 Manchester City secured victory in the English FA Cup match against Tottenham
FA Cup. Chelsea and Aston Villa face a replay Football news Yesterday, 16:39 FA Cup. Chelsea and Aston Villa face a replay
Forever a Liverpool legend. Social media reaction to Jurgen Klopp's departure Football news Yesterday, 10:37 Forever a Liverpool legend. Social media reaction to Jurgen Klopp's departure
More news
Latest News
Basketball news Today, 17:05 The Milwaukee Bucks have officially appointed a new coach Football news Today, 17:05 Nigeria, thanks to Lookman brace, defeated Cameroon and advanced to the quarterfinals of the AFCON Football news Today, 17:02 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:45 Milan missed out on a victory against Bologna in a match that featured three penalties Football news Today, 16:40 FIFA has officially confirmed Rubiales' disqualification Football news Today, 16:30 BREAKING! Xavi will leave Barcelona at the end of the season Football news Today, 16:27 FA Cup 2023-2024 Fourth round: schedule and results Boxing News Today, 15:58 Jake Paul will announce the name of his next opponent on January 30th Football news Today, 15:57 Newcastle dealt with Fulham and advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup Football news Today, 15:31 The match between Wolfsburg and Koln was stopped due to a linesman's injury
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Basketball Today Sydney Kings vs Melbourne United prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football 28 jan 2024 Macarthur vs Perth Glory prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Tennis 28 jan 2024 Yannick Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football 28 jan 2024 Australia vs Indonesia prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football 28 jan 2024 West Bromwich – Wolverhampton prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football 28 jan 2024 Celta Vigo vs Girona prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football 28 jan 2024 QPR – Huddersfield prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football 28 jan 2024 Watford vs Southampton prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football 28 jan 2024 Liverpool vs Norwich prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024