FA Cup. Chelsea and Aston Villa face a replay

Football news Today, 16:39
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
In the context of the fourth round of the FA Cup, Chelsea hosted Aston Villa at their Stamford Bridge stadium.

In the first half, the home team dominated possession and controlled the ball. The Chelsea players had several opportunities to open the scoring, but the excellent performance of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez prevented Chelsea from finding the back of the net. Aston Villa managed to keep their goal "dry" in the first half.

After the break, Chelsea continued to play in the same style as in the first half. However, Aston Villa was able to change and level the game. After the 70th minute, the hosts had few chances to score, and Villa also failed to capitalize on their opportunities.

The teams played to a goalless draw in the first match of the fourth round of the FA Cup.

FA Cup. Fourth Round

Chelsea 0-0 Aston Villa

