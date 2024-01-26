RU RU NG NG KE KE
Manchester City secured victory in the English FA Cup match against Tottenham

Football news Today, 16:59
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
On Friday, January 26, in London at Tottenham's stadium, the local team hosted Manchester City. The match took place within the framework of the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Manchester City took the lead as early as the fifth minute, courtesy of Oscar Bobb. However, the referees consulted VAR and annulled this goal due to offside. In the first half, Tottenham did not pose any threat towards the opponent's goal. Manchester City attempted ten shots towards the side and two on target. After the break, Guardiola's team once again dominated ball possession, yet struggled to find the opportune moment for a goal.

In the closing minutes, Tottenham could have gifted victory to their adversary. Midfielder Heiberg committed two errors in separate incidents. However, neither Bernard Silva nor De Bruyne capitalized on their opportunities. City did not relent in their pursuit of a goal and eventually found it. In the 88th minute, Nathan Ake marked a crucial goal for his team.

Manchester City managed to snatch victory in the dying moments of the match, advancing to the FA Cup's Round of 16.

FA Cup. Fourth Round

Tottenham - Manchester City - 0:1
Goals: 0:1 - 88 Ake

